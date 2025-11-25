Turpin was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report due to a shoulder injury and an illness, Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Turpin earned his highest snap share (46 percent) since Week 4 during Sunday's win versus the Eagles, and he produced one catch (on two targets) for 48 yards and two carries for four yards. The reception marked his longest of the campaign, but he now is tending two a pair of health concerns ahead of Thursday's contest against the Chiefs. Wednesday's injury report will unveil whether or not Turpin has a designation for Week 13 action.