Turpin caught one of five targets for minus-2 yards in Sunday's loss to the Broncos. He added 86 yards on three kickoff returns.

The five targets were third on the Cowboys behind CeeDee Lamb (10) and George Pickens (nine), but Turpin couldn't get on the same page with either of the quarterbacks he got them from, as Joe Milton replaced Dak Prescott late in the 44-24 blowout loss. Turpin's main value to Dallas still comes as a return man, and despite missing two games with a foot injury, the 29-year-old is still fifth in the NFL with 571 kickoff return yards.