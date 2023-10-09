Turpin (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup with the 49ers, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Turpin suffered an ankle injury in the first half and he'll now officially remain out for the rest of the contest. The wide receiver was able to reel in a 26-yard touchdown catch while also returning two kicks for 33 yards prior to going down.
