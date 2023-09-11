Turpin carried the ball three times for 14 yards and a touchdown and caught two of three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 40-0 win over the Giants.

Dallas coach Mike McCarthy hinted over the summer that Turpin might see more usage on offense this season, and in the first game of 2023 he saw more offensive touches than he did in all of 2022 while scoring his first NFL touchdown on a seven-yard scamper. Those touches, and the TD, did come in the fourth quarter when the game was well in hand, however. Turpin's main role for the Cowboys will continue to be as the top return man -- he gained 17 yards on two punt returns Sunday -- but getting into the end zone in Week 1 should give McCarthy confidence that the second-year player can make an impact if he gets more opportunities.