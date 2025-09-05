Turpin carried the ball twice for nine yards, caught both his targets for 18 yards and added 81 yards on four kickoff returns in Thursday's loss to the Eagles.

The new kickoff rules helped Turpin gain a big chunk of all-purpose yards, but the fourth-year wideout didn't see a significantly larger role on offense than he did in 2024 -- he saw at least four touches on six occasions last year. Turpin is a threat for a big play whenever he gets the ball in his hands, but outside of formats that reward return yards, his fantasy value remains limited.