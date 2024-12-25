Turpin caught his lone target for seven yards and rushed three times for 11 yards in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Buccaneers.

Turpin was unable to produce much on his four touches against Tampa Bay, being used more as a rusher than a receiver in the Cowboys' offensive scheme Sunday. The third-year wideout has flashed impressive playmaking ability this season, but he lacks consistency in his production to make him a reliable fantasy option on a weekly basis. Next up for Turpin and the Cowboys is a Week 17 matchup with the Eagles.