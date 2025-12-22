Turpin gained 13 rushing yards on two carries and caught two of four targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Chargers. He added 148 yards on six kickoff returns.

The fourth-year return specialist continues to see a small but steady role in the Dallas offense. Turpin has gotten between three and five touches in each of the last five games, putting together 182 scrimmage yards over that stretch, but his only touchdown of the season came back in Week 2.