Turpin caught two of three targets for 10 yards and rushed once for three yards in Monday's 27-17 loss to the Cardinals. He added 151 kickoff return yards and six punt return yards.

Turpin continued to have a minimal impact on offense Monday, doing most of his damage on kickoff returns. The fourth-year wideout is not involved enough in the Cowboys' offensive plans to garner much fantasy attention, but with Monday's performance on special teams, the TCU product is now fourth in the NFL with 722 kickoff return yards. Turpin will remain extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes as the Cowboys head into their Week 10 bye before a matchup against the Raiders in Week 11.