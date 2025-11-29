Turpin caught two passes on as many targets for 28 yards and added three carries for 33 yards during the Cowboys' 31-28 win over the Chiefs on Thursday. He also added 118 yards on five kickoff returns.

Turpin continued to serve in a gadget role in the Cowboys' offense Thursday, and he surpassed 50 scrimmage yards for a second straight game and for the fourth time this season. The fourth-year pro's speed makes him a big-play threat on every down and has earned him a small but consistent role in Dallas' offense. Turpin is up to 19 catches (on 28 targets) for 260 yards and a touchdown along with 12 carries for 63 yards across 10 regular-season games, and his 1,036 yards on kickoffs (on 40 returns) is third most in the NFL behind Chimere Dike (1,206) and Myles Price (1,058).