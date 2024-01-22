Turpin caught 12 of 18 targets for 127 yards and three touchdowns, gained 110 rushing yards and a TD on 11 carries, and added 371 return yards over 16 regular-season games in 2023.

Teams learned not to kick it to Turpin after his impressive rookie campaign as a returner in 2022, but the Cowboys found ways to get the ball in his hands on offense instead, and the 27-year-old delivered one of the most eye-popping touch-to-TD ratios in the league. Turpin's last touchdown came in Week 12 though, and he got only five touches in seven games down the stretch, including Dallas' wild-card loss to Green Bay. He has one more season left on his current contract worth less than $1 million, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Cowboys signed him to an extension this offseason given his value on special teams and as a gadget player on offense.