Turpin (shoulder) does not have an injury designation for Thursday's Christmas Day matchup against Washington, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Turpin has managed a shoulder injury this week and was listed as limited Monday and Tuesday. However, he was deemed a full participant for Wednesday's practice walkthrough and wasn't given a designation for Thursday's contest. As such, Turpin should serve in his usual role as the Cowboys' lead kick/punt returner versus the Commanders. He could also see more work as a wideout if Ryan Flournoy (knee, questionable) is unable to suit up.