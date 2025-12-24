default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Turpin (shoulder) does not have an injury designation for Thursday's Christmas Day matchup against Washington, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Turpin has managed a shoulder injury this week and was listed as limited Monday and Tuesday. However, he was deemed a full participant for Wednesday's practice walkthrough and wasn't given a designation for Thursday's contest. As such, Turpin should serve in his usual role as the Cowboys' lead kick/punt returner versus the Commanders. He could also see more work as a wideout if Ryan Flournoy (knee, questionable) is unable to suit up.

More News