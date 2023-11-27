Turpin caught his only target for a 34-yard touchdown in a 45-10 rout of the Commanders on Thanksgiving.

The second-year return man continues to get occasional usage on offense as the Cowboys try to take advantage of his speed and elusiveness, and Turpin's lone grab Thursday produced the team's final offensive score of the afternoon. It's his third receiving TD of the season and fourth overall on just 18 touches, and while that volume doesn't give him a lot of utility in many fantasy leagues, he's provided some value in deeper best-ball leagues.