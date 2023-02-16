Appearing on the Blogging the Boys podcast, Turpin said he hopes to get more chances on offense in 2023.

After being named the MVP of the USFL in 2022, Turpin signed a three-year deal with Dallas and made the Pro Bowl as a returner. He played just 62 snaps on offense, however, rushing three times for 17 yards and catching 1-of-2 targets for nine yards. With both Noah Brown and T.Y. Hilton slated for free agency, Turpin wants a shot to play more snaps. "They are going to try and get me on the offense and try to make guys respect me more on both sides of the ball," Turpin said. "I'm going into this training camp, I'm basically trying to show them that they have no choice but to use me on offense, that's my mindset." At 5'9/153, Turpin would do well to carve out a role in special packages. He's unlikely to come into fantasy relevance.