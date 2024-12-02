Turpin caught four of five targets for 53 yards in a 27-20 win over the Giants on Thanksgiving. He added two rushing yards on his lone carry.

With CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) sitting out most of the second half, Turpin wound up leading the Cowboys in receiving yards, although Luke Schoonmaker hauled in one more pass. Turpin's five touches and five targets were his highest totals since Week 6, but with Brandin Cooks now off IR, the third-year player could see his usage on offense dwindle once Lamb is healthy. Turpin will remain Dallas' top kick returner regardless, a role in which he's racked up 903 return yards and two touchdowns in 2024.