Turpin (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, is considered unlikely to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Dallas will evaluate Turpin in pregame warmups before making a call on his status ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, but the 27-year-old looks to be trending toward sitting out after failing to practice in any fashion Wednesday through Friday. Turpin typically holds only a minor role on offense as a gadget player, but he earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2022 for his efforts as a kickoff and punt returner. Rookie Deuce Vaughn will likely handle return duties Sunday if Turpin is out.