Turpin (foot) was limited at practice Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Turpin has now logged back-to-back limited sessions since retaking the practice field Wednesday, meaning he'll likely have to upgrade to full reps Friday in order to avoid an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Commanders. If Turpin is able to return to action Week 7, he'll operate as Dallas' top option in the return game and play a depth role at wide receiver.