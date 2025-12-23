Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin: Limited Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Turpin (shoulder) was limited in Tuesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Turpin produced 27 total yards on four touches on offense in Sunday's loss to the Chargers. His biggest impact comes on special teams, where he serves as the Cowboys' return man.
