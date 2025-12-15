Turpin gained two rushing yards on his lone carry, caught both his targets for 10 yards and added 124 yards on four kickoff returns in Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Vikings.

The 29-year-old speedster continues to be a force on special teams while seeing limited opportunities on offense. Turpin has topped 100 return yards in five of the last six games, and on the season his 1,336 kickoff return yards are third in the NFL behind Tennessee's Chimere Dike (1,413) and Minnesota's Myles Price (1,405). Turpin does have at least three touches on offense in four straight games however, putting together a modest 155 scrimmage yards during that stretch.