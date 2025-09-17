Turpin (neck) is listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's injury report, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The Cowboys merely held a walkthrough, which means Turpin's participation level is an estimate. He never rejoined Sunday's win over the Giants after leaving in the third quarter, but the 'limited' listing Wednesday suggests Turpin may have some hope for Week 3 at Chicago. If not, Jalen Tolbert likely will take on more work as the No. 3 receiver, rather than sharing the role with Turpin again.