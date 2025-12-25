Turpin caught his only target for an 86-yard touchdown in the Cowboys' 30-23 win over the Commanders on Christmas Day. he added 115 yards on five kickoff returns.

The one touch on offense tied his season low, but Turpin made it count by settling under a deep toss by Dak Prescott in the second quarter and taking it to the house. It was Turpin's second receiving TD of the season, but his primary value to the Cowboys still comes from his return ability, and his 1,599 kickoff return yards on the year are by far a career high. He'll look to pad those totals a little more in Week 18 against the Giants.