Turpin caught one of two targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 43-20 win over the Rams. He added 88 yards on two kickoff returns.

The second-year speedster set up Dallas' third touchdown of the day with a 63-yard return early in the second quarter, and he took another kick to the house later in the game only to have it wiped out by a penalty. Turpin's average of 28.4 yards per kickoff return is fourth in the league among players with at least five returns, and the Cowboys' efforts to get the ball in his hands on offense have resulted in one rushing and one receiving TD this season on only 12 touches.