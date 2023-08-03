Turpin is one of eight players who have impressed during training camp, Jon Machota of the Athletic reports.

Turpin impressed as the team's return man last season and continues to show off those skills in camp. More importantly, Turpin is continuing to improve as a receiver and has been consistently making plays on offense. The second-year pro should make the 53-man roster due to his previously mentioned special-teams skills, but he may be making a case for a larger role on offense as well.