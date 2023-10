Turpin (ankle) did not practice Thursday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Turpin injured his ankle on a punt return in Week 5. On the season, Turpin has played just 52 offensive snaps and has recorded five catches for 51 yards and one touchdown on six targets. He's also rushed six times for 66 yards and one score. Turpin is a gadget player on offense in addition to his returner duties.