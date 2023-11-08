Turpin was held out of Wednesday's practice with a shoulder injury, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Turpin has returned both punts and kickoffs in recent weeks, including kickoff returns of 48 and 63 yards over the past two games. He's also done well with his limited chances on offense, carrying seven times for 66 yards and a touchdown while adding seven catches for 69 yards and two scores on nine targets. The Cowboys may turn to Deuce Vaughn to handle returns if Turpin isn't ready for a matchup with the Giants this Sunday.