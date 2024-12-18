Turpin failed to secure his lone target in Sunday's 30-14 win over the Panthers.

Though Turpin didn't record a reception Sunday, he did manage to gain 27 yards on two rushing attempts against the Panthers. The speedy wideout played just 14 of the Cowboys' 73 offensive snaps and was held without a catch for just the fourth time all season. Turpin is a dynamic weapon, but he does not see enough consistent usage in the Cowboys offense to be a viable fantasy asset. With that said, the 28-year-old will look to be more involved in Week 16 against a vulnerable Tampa Bay secondary.