Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin: No yardage on offense in Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Turpin recorded one catch for zero yards on two targets and returned one punt for 14 yards and four kickoffs for 111 yards in Monday's 33-16 win over the Raiders.
For the first time in eight appearances on the season, Turpin failed to account for any yards from scrimmage. Though the two-time Pro Bowl returner will continue to make his greatest impact for Dallas on special teams, he looks like he'll still be a part-time contributor on offense as a gadget player. He was on the field for 23 of the Cowboys' 67 offensive snaps Monday, placing him fourth among wideouts behind CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Ryan Flournoy.
More News
-
Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin: Gains 13 total yards on offense•
-
Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin: Does little on five targets•
-
Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin: Back in usual role•
-
Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin: Cleared for Week 7 return•
-
Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin: Limited again Thursday•
-
Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin: Returns as limited participant•