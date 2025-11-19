Turpin recorded one catch for zero yards on two targets and returned one punt for 14 yards and four kickoffs for 111 yards in Monday's 33-16 win over the Raiders.

For the first time in eight appearances on the season, Turpin failed to account for any yards from scrimmage. Though the two-time Pro Bowl returner will continue to make his greatest impact for Dallas on special teams, he looks like he'll still be a part-time contributor on offense as a gadget player. He was on the field for 23 of the Cowboys' 67 offensive snaps Monday, placing him fourth among wideouts behind CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Ryan Flournoy.