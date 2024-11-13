Turpin failed to record a single target in Sunday's 34-6 loss to the Eagles.

Turpin was not targeted in the passing attack for just the second time all season and was held without a touch one offense for the third time through nine games. The third-year wideout played just eight of the Cowboys' 60 offensive snaps, the fewest of any Dallas wide receiver in the contest. Turpin's limited usage, along with the fact that Dak Prescott (hamstring) is undergoing season-ending surgery, are more than enough to keep Turpin off the fantasy radar. The Cowboys will host the Texans in Week 11.