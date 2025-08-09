Turpin is among Cowboys players not suiting up for Saturday's preseason opener against the Rams, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Turpin, as Dallas' top kick returner, joins the majority of the team's starters in sitting out Saturday. The 29-year-old has also historically contributed as a depth wideout, and he's seen opportunities taking snaps out of the backfield this offseason. With Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders (knee), Jaydon Blue (heel) and Deuce Vaughn currently competing for reps in an unsolidified backfield, Turpin's speed gives him a genuine chance to work into what may shape up to be a committee approach.