Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin: Not spotted at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Turpin (foot) was not spotted at the early portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Turpin is reportedly managing a foot injury sustained during the Cowboys' overtime tie with the Packers in Week 4, making him uncertain for Sunday's road matchup against the winless Jets. If Turpin ends up missing any time, Jalen Tolbert will handle an increased workload on offense alongside George Pickens, as well as in the return game.
