Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin: Officially DNP on Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Turpin (foot) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Turpin wasn't spotted at the early portion of Wednesday's practice, and now his lack of activity has been confirmed. The No. 4 receiver and standout return man is nursing a foot injury sustained during the Cowboys' overtime tie against the Packers in Week 4. He'll have two more opportunities to mix into drills ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets.
