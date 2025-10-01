default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Turpin (foot) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Turpin wasn't spotted at the early portion of Wednesday's practice, and now his lack of activity has been confirmed. The No. 4 receiver and standout return man is nursing a foot injury sustained during the Cowboys' overtime tie against the Packers in Week 4. He'll have two more opportunities to mix into drills ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets.

More News