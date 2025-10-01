Turpin (foot) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Turpin wasn't spotted at the early portion of Wednesday's practice, and now his lack of activity has been confirmed. The No. 4 receiver and standout return man is nursing a foot injury sustained during the Cowboys' overtime tie against the Packers in Week 4. He'll have two more opportunities to mix into drills ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets.