Turpin (ankle) returned to full practice participation Friday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Turpin didn't practice Thursday due to an ankle injury, but he was back in there without limitations Friday. Dallas won't release its injury report for Monday's matchup with the Chargers until Saturday, but barring a setback, Turpin will likely avoid an injury designation, allowing him to fill his usual role as a return man and part-time offensive player.