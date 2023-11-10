Turpin (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Giants, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Turpin didn't practice at all this week, so he's likely on the wrong side of the questionable tag. We'll know Turpin's status 90 minutes ahead of the 4:25 PM ET kickoff. The team's primary return man, Turpin has played just 14 percent of the Cowboys' offensive snaps this season, scoring three touchdowns on 14 touches.