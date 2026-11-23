Turpin failed to reel in his only target while rushing twice for 41 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 51-30 win over the Titans.

Turpin went without a catch for the fourth time this season, but he was able to make his mark as a rusher in Week 11. The wideout was able to break loose for a 22-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter, notching his second score on the ground this season. He also added 121 yards as a kick returner and a 13-yard punt return Sunday. Turpin has now caught five of 11 targets for 49 yards, rushed five times for 60 yards and two touchdowns, and added 695 kick-return yards and 121 yards as a punt returner over eight contests so far during the 2026 season.