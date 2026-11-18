Turpin caught one of three targets for 10 yards Sunday in a Week 10 loss to San Francisco. He also rushed once for nine yards.

Dak Prescott took to the air 51 times in the offensive slugfest, but Turpin got only three of his targets. Meanwhile, George Pickens drew a whopping 18 looks, CeeDee Lamb got 13 and Ryan Flournoy got seven, and all three of those wideouts scored at least one touchdown. Turpin logged a 17 percent offensive snap share in his return from a three-game absence caused by an injury to his ribs. He's fallen below a 20 percent offensive snap share in all but one of his seven appearances this season, so Turpin seems to be steadfastly locked into no higher than Dallas' No. 4 wideout role.