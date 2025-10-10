default-cbs-image
Turpin (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Turpin will miss a second consecutive game due to a foot injury he suffered in Week 4 against the Packers. He has yet to practice since sustaining the injury. Jaydon Blue and Jalen Tolbert are expected to return kickoffs and punts, respectively, in Turpin's absence.

