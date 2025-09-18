Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin: Resumes practicing in full
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Turpin (neck) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Turpin was listed as limited on Wednesday's injury report, though the Cowboys had merely held a walkthrough practice. In any case, Turpin now looks ready to rock for Sunday's road game against the Bears. Turpin's neck injury forced him to depart Week 2 against the Giants early, but before leaving the field he brought in all four of his targets for 47 yards and a score while racking up six rushing yards on two carries.
More News
-
Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin: Listed as limited•
-
Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin: Suffers neck injury•
-
Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin: Four touches in Thursday's loss•
-
Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin: Not playing Saturday•
-
Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin: Getting work in backfield•
-
Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin: Re-signs for three years•