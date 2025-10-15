Turpin (foot) was a limited participant Wednesday in his return to practice, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

This is Turbin's first participation in a practice or game since Week 4, and it comes on the same day as CeeDee Lamb's return to practice. The Cowboys still have a lengthy injury report, but things are at least trending upward on the offensive side, with G Tyler Booker (ankle) also returning to practice Wednesday.