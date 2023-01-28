Turpin finished seventh in the NFL with 808 return yards and fifth with a 10.4 yard average on punt returns over 17 games in 2022.

The 26-year-old rookie saw little work on offense, taking three carries for 17 yards and catching one of two targets for nine yards, but the 2021 USFL MVP became a 2022 NFL Pro-Bowler due to his prowess in the return game. Turpin didn't manage to return a kick for a touchdown but came close on multiple occasions, and with two more years remaining on the very affordable contract he signed last July, he should be a key weapon on special teams for the Cowboys again in 2023.