Turpin (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Turpin didn't practice at all this week while managing a foot sprain and will now miss just his second game since signing with Dallas ahead of the 2022 season. A two-time Pro Bowl selection as a return man, Turpin typically makes his biggest splash on special teams, but he's also taken hold of a larger role on offense in his fourth NFL season. Turpin had averaged 4.3 touches per game over the first four weeks of the campaign, but his absence along with CeeDee Lamb's (ankle) should free up more opportunities for George Pickens, Jalen Tolbert and Ryan Flournoy at receiver.