Turpin signed a contract with the Cowboys on Thursday, Rob Phillips of the team's official site reports.

The 25-year-old went undrafted out of TCU after dismissed from the team during his senior year in 2018 due to a domestic violence charge, but Turpin was able to revive his career this spring in the USFL, emerging as the upstart league's MVP by hauling in a league-leading 540 receiving yards on 44 catches for the New Jersey Generals. The 5-9 receiver might have a hard time earning targets even in a depleted Dallas wideout group, but Turpin's abilities as a punt returner could at least help him secure a roster spot.