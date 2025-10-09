Turpin (foot) did not practice Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Turpin hasn't practiced in any capacity since suffering a foot injury during the Cowboys' overtime tie with the Packers in Week 4, and he's already stated that he doesn't anticipate suiting up Week 6. With Turpin likely unavailable for Sunday's road game against the Panthers and CeeDee Lamb (ankle) also a candidate to remain sidelined, George Pickens, Jalen Tolbert, Ryan Flournoy and tight end Jake Freguson will continue benefiting from expanded opportunities in the receiving game.