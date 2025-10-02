Turpin (foot) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

During this past Sunday's 40-40 tie with the Packers, Turpin sustained a sprained foot, which has kept him from practicing Wednesday and Thursday. Though the pair of absences to kick off Week 5 prep don't inspire much early confidence that Turpin will be ready to play Sunday against the Jets, Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News relays that the Cowboys don't anticipate the two-time Pro Bowl return specialist requiring a stint on injured reserve. Still, with Turpin banged up and with top wideout CeeDee Lamb (ankle) set to miss another game in Week 5, the Dallas receiving corps could be shorthanded once again.