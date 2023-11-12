Turpin (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Giants, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Turpin was never able to get on the practice field during Week 10 prep and believed to be trending toward an absence as a result, and that is now officially confirmed. With the speedy reserve wideout and primary return out of action Sunday, rookies Jalen Brooks and Deuce Vaughn are in line to fill his No. 5 receiver role and kickoff/punt return duties, respectively, versus New York.