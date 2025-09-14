Turpin exited Sunday's game against the Giants due to a neck injury, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

After a kick return with less than six minutes remaining in the third quarter, Turpin visited the sideline tent before heading to the locker room without a helmet. Prior to his departure, he hauled in all four of his targets for 47 yards and one touchdown, recorded two carries for six yards, returned four kickoffs for 100 yards and tallied a two-yard punt return.