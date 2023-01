Turpin (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The reigning USFL MVP and Pro Bowl returner will therefore sidestep inactive status for the finale after being added to the injury report Friday. Turpin should continue to operate in his usual special-teams capacity versus Washington, although he perhaps could also see some snaps on offense if the Cowboys sit some of their starters early in the regular-season finale.