Turpin caught his only target for a five-yard touchdown, gained zero yards on his only carry and added 71 return yards in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

The second-year speedster took his lone kickoff return 48 yards to set up a Jake Ferguson TD late in the first quarter, and Dak Prescott then rewarded Turpin with a score of his own on the Cowboys' next possession. The 27-year-old hasn't seen more than two touches in a game on offense since Week 2, but Turpin's gotten into the end zone three times on 14 total touches this season and he remains a threat to take the ball to the house every time he gets his hands on it.