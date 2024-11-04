Turpin caught three of four targets for 36 yards in Sunday's loss to the Falcons. He also added 65 return yards on three punts and one kickoff.

The third-year wideout had a chance to take a punt to the house in the fourth quarter, but he couldn't stay in bounds as he raced down the sideline. Turpin has seen at least four targets in four straight games as his role in the offense grows, posting a 12-126-0 line on 20 targets over that stretch while adding 11 yards on three carries, and he could see even more volume Week 10 against the Eagles if CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) isn't able to suit up.