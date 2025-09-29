Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin: Three grabs in Sunday's tie
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Turpin caught three of four targets for 30 yards, gained four yards on his only carry and added 175 yards on six kickoff returns during Sunday's 40-40 overtime tie with the Packers.
Even with CeeDee Lamb (ankle) on the shelf, Turpin didn't see a significant increase in his role as a receiver, with his 42 snaps on offense actually being less than the 48 he got over only four quarters last week against the Bears. He remains one of the NFL's preeminent return men however, with his 175 yards Sunday being a season high, and his 405 kickoff return yards on the season are second in the league behind the Titans' Chimere Dike (530).
