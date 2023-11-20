Turpin gained 13 rushing yards on his lone carry and caught two of three targets for 10 yards in Sunday's win over the Panthers.

After missing last week's rout of the Giants with a shoulder injury, Turpin returned to his usual role as the main kick returner for Dallas and a gadget player on offense, although Carolina never gave him a chance to make an impact in the return game. Turpin has only 17 touches in nine games this season but has scored three TDs, and he remains a threat to break a big play any time he has the ball in his hands ahead of a meeting with the Commanders on Thanksgiving.