Turpin gained four rushing yards on two carries, caught one of two targets for 48 yards and added 86 return yards on three kickoff returns and one punt return in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Eagles.

The fourth-year speedster committed his first fumble of the season early in the second quarter as part of a disastrous first half that saw the Cowboys fall behind 21-0, but Turpin atoned right before halftime with his 48-yard catch and run to set up Dallas' first TD of the game as they began a remarkable comeback. It was Turpin's longest play from scrimmage this season, and through nine games he's produced 262 yards of offense and a receiving TD on 26 touches while racking up 973 total return yards -- fourth in the NFL behind the Titans' Chimere Dike (1,491), the Vikings Myles Price (1,336) and the Bengals' Charlie Jones (1,034).